Bordentown Pumpkin Man Bringing Jack O’Lanterns to Hlubik Farms

Since Halloween isn't going to look the same this year, many people are looking for ways to still have some Halloween fun. Well, look no farther than a farm in Chesterfield, New Jersey. Its Journey Through the Jack O' Lanterns kicks off this Sunday (October 25th), according to Facebook.

Hlubik Farms on Chesterfield Georgetown Road is hosting this cool sounding event. If you've never heard of it, the farm describes it like this...it's a "walk through our fabulous Jack-O-Lanterns carved by the Bordentown Pumpkin Man and friends."

I'm intrigued. Who is this Bordentown Pumpkin Man? I did some online research and found out he has a website and he's on Facebook. His latest post was just over the weekend, on October 16th, and it said, "Just stopping in to let everyone know the pumpkin man has come out of retirement. He will have his pumpkins on display at Hlubik Farm."

The Pumpkin Man is Wade Roberson. For the past ten years, Wade and his family have displayed hundreds of hand-carved pumpkins for Halloween at his home in Bordertown City. Tons of visitors stopped by each year to see them. This year, the locally famous pumpkins will be on display at Hlubik Farms.

I want to go. Here are the details. It starts this Sunday evening at 5pm and runs through Halloween. It costs only $5 to get in, or $20 per family. They're asking you to bring along some nonperishable food to donate to local food panties. They'll also accept donations of diapers and wipes. What a great way to give back to the community.

You can check out more details here.

Maybe I'll see you there. It sounds super fun.