If you're ready to open your heart and your home to a new furry addition to your family, this is THE event to attend in Delaware and Pennsylvania this weekend!

The Brandywine Valley SPCA is holding an ENORMOUS adoption event this weekend! June 25 and June 26, 11AM-5PM.

The mega adoption event will be held at all BVSPCA locations along with other partner shelters. It will also be held at ACCT Philly, Animal Adoption Center, Homeward Bound, and Humane PA.

There will be over 500 animals that will all be ready to be adopted. Large dogs, small dogs, puppies, cats and kittens of any and all breeds and age will be there, ready for someone to take them to their fur-ever home. And yes, you can take them home same-day. You're bound to make a connection with at least one animal!

Adoption fees for ALL animals will be just $35! It covers spaying and neutering, microchipping, vaccinations and a post-adoption check-up.

Check out this post on the Brandywine SPCA Instagram page for details on what to bring, and what expect during this amazing event:

The BVSPCA has locations in Dover, Plymouth Meeting, New Castle, West Chester, and Georgetown. All of the facilities listed HERE, will be taking part in the adoption event.

If you were looking for a sign to adopt, this is it!! 4 years ago I adopted my cat Luna from a Philly shelter and it was one of the absolute BEST decisions of my life. If you check out the event, I hope you have the same experience. Check out the details and make plans to find your next family member!

