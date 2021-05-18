Eonline reports that the extremely popular BravoCon is on for 2021. Last year it took a break due to the pandemic, but come October, BravoCon is coming back to New York City. BravoCon 2019 was sold out because it was so popular, they wanted to bring it back for 2020, but COVID-19 put an extreme damper on that. This year, Bravo fans will be able to see some of their favorite reality tv stars on October 15th, 16th and 17th in New York City. There will be lots of intimate experiences, live performances, panels and so much more for fans to take part in. More details on the reality stars appearing should be coming as the event gets closer, but for now, mark your calendars!

I think my obsession with Bravo started when I began watching the very first season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. I'll never forget it. I was hooked from the very first episode when it aired in May of 2009. I've met a few of the housewives including Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and Jacqueline Laurita.

I also have a big obsession with Andy Cohen. I used to be really obsessed with Ryan Seacrest as well. Now, Ryan Seacrest is straight, so my obsession with him was because he was extremely handsome and successful. He was hosting E! News, American Idol and even had his own radio show and production company all on the regular. The guy is just an inspiration in my eyes, plus, he's easy on the eyes.

Now with Andy Cohen, I know he is gay, but I love him because I'd love a gay best friend. He is also extremely successful and so funny. He hosts Watch What Happens Live on Bravo as well as many other shows and let me tell you, he's put up with some shenanigans over the years. He's been shoved by Real Housewives, he's been yelled at, but you know what, he still keeps doing his thing. I would definitely wait in line to meet him at Bravocon for sure.

I am happy that Bravocon is coming back. The world is reopening and events are starting to take place again. The pandemic has taken enough from us and it's time for us to take our lives back.