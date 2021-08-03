‘Bridgerton’ Season 2 Starts Filming After COVID Shutdown

Bridgerton has resumed filming following a shutdown due to COVID-19. Back in July, production halted after two positive cases were discovered on set. Now, after weeks of indefinite waiting, Variety has confirmed that the show has completely picked back up again.

“We are back under way. We had to delay because of COVID, but we’re back in it,” said showrunner Chris Van Dusen to Variety. “Right now I’m in post, editing our first couple episodes, which are looking great.” When the show paused filming last month, Netflix did not reveal whether or not the two positive cases belonged to members of the cast or crew. However, they did state that the two individuals were isolated to avoid spreading the virus to others. Bridgerton joins the list of high-profile, U.K.-based projects recently affected by COVID-19, including Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon.

The new season focuses on the titular family's eldest son Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) on his quest for love. Van Dusen is aware of the sky-high expectations placed on Bridgerton's sophomore season, as the first installment of the Shondaland series broke Netflix viewership records upon its debut. “There’s always been a healthy pressure there, I welcome it and I say keep the pressure on," he said. "It worked for the first season, and I hope people love this season and beyond as much as they did the first.”

Thankfully, Bridgerton's slight lapse in filming shouldn't throw off the show's schedule too much. While no release date has been shared for the new season, we can still anticipate to watch Season 2 sometime in 2022.