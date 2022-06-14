Most of the time when we dine at restaurants, we like to indulge a little bit. Or a lot.

The meals are richer, saucier, and really fill up our plates.

Are all restaurants "unhealthy?" Absolutely not.

With so many watching their weight, most eateries added or expanded their menus to include healthier options.

But let's face it. Sometimes we just want to splurge.

Foodie website Eat This Not That toured the U S of A and identified the unhealthiest restaurant in each state. Hopefully, they also brought a cardiologist along with them.

The choices made weren't exactly scientific.

The site says they made their selection:

based on menu descriptions, calorie counts, local publications, and customer reviews.

New Jersey looks pretty healthy when you get a load of some of the monstrosities being served in other states.

M.A.C 24/7 is located in Waikiki, Hawaii. They have something called the M.A.C. Daddy Challenge.

Scarf down three 14" buttermilk pancakes by yourself in 90 minutes or less, and the meal is free. So is the heartburn.

Pasta Mista in Baltimore believes there's no such thing as too many carbs. Their much-talked-about "pasta pizza" is a favorite.

Take for example the Tortellini Pesto Pie. Since it's such a light slice, don't forget to wash it down with...

Nutella sugar dough.

I'm not going to lie, I would try the pizza and the dough.

Now we come to the great Garden State.

There's a local chain that prides itself on putting food on steroids and introducing combinations that you and I would have never come up with in a million years.

Take a look at the massive Taco Taco Taco pizza.

Sure, you could throw some ground beef, sour cream, and guac for a taco pizza, but that's boring.

This pizza has actual full-sized tacos topping the pie.

Eat This Not That had this to say about TB's:

When you want to load up on fat and carbs, Tony Baloney's can't be beat. Tread lightly around their signature pizzas, like the Taco, Taco, Taco, which is topped with actual tacos, or the Casino Carnival, which has ten types of meat.

Call me crazy, or unhealthy. I've had this pie and it is spectacular.

At the end of the day, it all comes down to the saying: "all in moderation."