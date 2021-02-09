Britney Spears has broken her silence regarding the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

On Tuesday night (Feb. 9), Spears posted a rare tweet, addressing the much-publicized doc that explores the pop star's controversial conservatorship.

"Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories," Spears tweeted. "We all have so many different bright beautiful lives ... Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens."

Spears also shared a clip of her performing "Toxic" just three years ago.

"Can’t believe this performance of 'Toxic' is from 3 years ago," she wrote. "I’ll always love being on stage ... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person ... I love simply enjoying the basics of every day life."

Spears' statement comes just hours after her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, called her conservator and father, Jamie Spears, a "total dick" who is overly controlling of their relationship.