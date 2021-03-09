Buckingham Palace Breaks Silence Following Meghan and Harry Interview: Family is “Saddened”

The British royal family says they're saddened to learn of how challenging the past few years were Harry and Meghan after learning about the allegations of racism against the family in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, which first aired on CBS Sunday night.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan," the statement says in part.

The statement, which was issued on behalf of the Queen, called the issues that Meghan and Harry raised "concerning," and it says they'll be addressed by the Royal Family.

"The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning," the statement says. "While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

Get our free mobile app

It concludes by stating the Sussexes will always be a part of their family.

"Harry, Meghan, and Archie will always be much-loved family members," they wrote.

Today's statement comes after 36 hours of silence from the Palace following Sunday night's explosive interview. The interview aired on Sunday night in the US, but on Monday night in the United Kingdom.

Among the most startling accusations during the interview, the allegations of racism from the Royals were among the most surprising things.

Meghan told Oprah that the royal institution had concerns about how dark Archie's skin might be when he was born.

Those conversations were had between the family and Harry, she revealed. Neither Harry nor Meghan elaborated on who made those comments.

"That conversation, I am never going to share," Harry said. "At the time, it was awkward, I was a bit shocked."

Meghan also outlined how the Palace did not provide support for her when she was battling suicidal thoughts.