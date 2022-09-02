Finally. Bucks County residents are rejoicing over the news that Whole Foods Market is coming soon.

The Newtown Patch is reporting that it's going to be in Doylestown in Barn Plaza on Route 611. It will be taking over some of space formerly occupied by the Marshalls Homegoods store which is moving into the Giant grocery store shopping center, Cross Keys Place on the other side of Doylestown.

Brixmor Property Group manages that shopping center which also houses Kohl's and Regal Cinemas.

Bucks County residents have making their voices and signatures heard over the last few years, starting petitions to bring the natural and organic grocery store to the area.

Barbara Lyons, Chairperson of the Doylestown Township Board of Supervisors said, "We wholeheartedly welcome Whole Foods to the township. They have a wonderful reputation as a grocer, they offer a great product and we're happy they will be joining us as a member of the Doylestown Township community."

I don't live far from the Princeton Whole Foods Market and I love it. Not only do I love the natural and organic groceries, but their bakery, prepared foods, florist and catering are all top notch. My husband is lactose intolerant so there's a wide variety of foods that are safe for him. It's a win for my whole family. We love it.

No word on exactly when it will be opening. I'm sure there are lots of renovations to be completed. I will let you know as soon as I hear anything.

Take a Peak Inside Bucks County's Most Expensive Home At $8 million dollars, this new construction located in New Hope, PA is the most expensive home for sale right now on the market in all of Bucks County, PA. It's listed by Revi Haviv of Addison Wolfe Real Estate.

LOOK INSIDE: Jennifer Aniston's Childhood Home in Eddystone, PA Before she was Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston was roaming around DelCo. While she never picked up the accent, she did attend the Eddystone Elementary School for quite a while. The family home recently sold (again) so we've got a peek inside the home right here.