Bucks County’s Victoria Pedretti Stars in Netflix Original Series ‘The Haunting on Bly Manor’

It’s not a surprise that people from our area are doing amazing things, simply because we live in an amazing area. The Netflix Original Series, The Haunting of Bly Manor, is starring Bucks County’s Own Victoria Pedretti.

This show is actually a sequel to The Haunting on Hill House, another show she’s played a big role in. This show is set around the Henry James Book, The Turn of The Screw, which was published in 1898. It tells a story of a young governess, Dani Clayton, hired by a man to look after his niece and nephew at the family house. That’s when Dani, played by Victoria Pedretti, begins to see ghosts that haunt the estate.

This isn’t the first series that she’s had a lead role in. As I said earlier, she played the role of Nell. She’s also graced her presence on Netflix Original Series, You. If you've never seen this show before you absolutely need to. I’m not going to give anything away, but it will most definitely shock you.

Pedretti was born in Philly, but lived in Bucks County for most of her life. She attended Pennsbury High School, where she sang in chorus and was always in the school musicals. I am so excited for her. This is the second Netflix series that she will have a lead role. It hits a little different when you know these people personally. I went to High School with Victoria, and she always took her craft very seriously. She’s definitely put in her work!

The season's premier is October 9, 2020.