An Atlantic County resident has scored his own signature drink at his local Dunkin' restaurant!

Dunkin' says Noah Danenhower of Buena was one of 10 social media stars nationwide selected to have his own drink available at their local Dunkin' restaurant location.

You'll be able to order "The Noah" exclusively at the Dunkin' at 744 South Harding Highway in Buena from Thursday, March 18th thru Wednesday, March 24th.

Here's Noah Danenhower announcing his victory:

It was following the launch of Charli Cold Foam (thanks to social media megastar Charli D'Amelio, that Dunkin' "invited its fans to receive the star treatment with a chance to get their name in lights, just like Charli." Here's Noah explaining how much money he made:

Fans had the chance earlier this month to enter for the chance to win their own signature drink at there local Dunkin'. Fans like Noah Danenhower posted videos describing their go-to Dunkin' drink on TikTok using #DunkinMenuContest and tagging Dunkin’.

Here's another fun video from the mind of Noah Danenhower:

According to Dunkin', “The Noah” features Dunkin’s Original Blend Iced Coffee with Mocha, Caramel, cream, and liquid sugar. That'll wake you up, right?

Congratulations, Noah! Now, we're just waiting for your video showing the world how much of a fan you are of the Cat Country Morning Show with Joe and Jahna on Cat Country 107.3!

