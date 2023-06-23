One of the Philadelphia area's college institutions just announced plans to cease operations.

Cabrini University (formerly known as Cabrini College) will be acquired by Villanova University, marking a merger for two of the area's largest Catholic institutions. The news was announced via a joint statement, shared on Friday afternoon (June 23).

Cabrini, which has an enrollment of about 1,600 students, said they've struggled financially, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. And it led to the difficult decision for a merger.

Cabirini's campus, which first opened in 1957, is located in Radnor Township.Villanova University, which is located in Villanova, Pa. actually has roots dating back to 1811.

retouched file JOHN SHETRON, Villanova loading...

"Despite efforts to improve revenue streams, and changes to the leadership and academic ranks, Cabrini's operating deficit remained insurmountable," both schools said in a statement.

Cabrini itself will continue the 2023/2024 academic year. Their final graduating class will complete courses in May 2024 before the merger is finalized.

Cabrini University via Facebook Cabrini University via Facebook loading...

"With all other possible options exhausted and having determined that they must conclude their operations, Cabrini University initiated discussions with Villanova around a plan that would preserve Cabrini's legacy and mission and honor the original intention for the Cabrini campus to promote opportunities in Catholic education," the school's said in Friday's statement.

It's unclear exactly what Villanova has planned for the school formerly known as Cabrini. Villanova currently has more than 10,000 students (across all of its programs).

More details will be shared as the agreement is finalized in the coming days, the schools say.