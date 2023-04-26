Calling All Brides! Top 5 Highest Rated Wedding Venues in New Jersey
In general, wedding season extends from late spring and continues through early fall, with weddings peaking in June and September. Most venues—including those in destinations with year-round appeal such as California and Hawaii—have a peak (busiest) season and a low or off-peak season. ~ Brides
Wedding Season is upon us and so many "brides to be" are thinking about the venue of their dreams. The location for that perfect wedding here in New Jersey. Finding your favorite backdrop for your wedding is so important for a great day and experience for everyone.
NJ.Com did a recent article featuring the best wedding venues in the Garden State. "Review juggernaut Yelp also seems to recognize the Garden State’s beauty, and put together a list of the top highest rated wedding venues in New Jersey."
Here are the TOP 5 Highest Rated New Jersey Wedding Venues:
5. The Park Savoy Estate, Florham Park
4. Crystal Plaza, Livingston
3. Seasons, Washington Township
2. Shadowbrook At Shrewsbury, Shrewsbury
Pleasantdale Chateau via Facebook
1. Pleasantdale Chateau, West Orange
"This once private home takes the No. 1 spot for this list and for good reason. It sits on 40 acres of gardens, meadows, ponds and history. This gorgeous venue personalizes all occasions suited for its guests, especially weddings. They even offer helicopter flights to three heliports in New York as well as several ones in New Jersey."
There are your top wedding venues here in New Jersey. I'll be going out to California for my son's wedding, Zach and Carley will be having their ceremony at a beautiful location in the San Diego area and we are "over the moon" excited for the wedding.
LOOK: 25 things that have different names depending on where you live in the US