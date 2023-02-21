Calling All Middletown Peeps, The New Mean Girls Movie Wants To Cast You

Are you looking to be discovered? This could be your moment to shine! One of the best movies from our childhood is getting a reboot and they are looking for New Jersey extras!

The casting agency for Mean Girls the musical movie needs you in Middletown next month!

If you are not in SAG/AFTRA don’t worry you can still work. Your pay will suck but you can still say you were a part of the fun. You would get $165 for ten hours.

The Patch is reporting that the filming will happen at the Mater Dei Catholic prep school in Middletown. Some of the roles seem like a bit more than just an “extra” since they are holding auditions. They are looking for teens to play the students and they need adults to play parents and teachers.

Here is a more clear description from the casting agent:

People of all types (all body types, ages, people w/ disabilities, twins, etc)

High School Students (ages 18+, all genders, ethnicities, people with juggling, miming, magic or rhythmic gymnastics skills)

Teachers, Parents, Neighbors

Additionally, they are looking for teens who are good at freestyle longboarding/skateboarding, said the casting agents. The casting company stressed that locals do not need any prior acting experience. You will also be paid.

You don’t need acting experience to play a role so yes, this IS your big break!

This is how the Patch says you can apply:

Email name, phone#, pics (please use the most recent photo and show how you actually look every day), and age if under 18 to: hsmovie@gwcnyc.com Put "NJ Local" in the subject line.

OR Register at: www.gwci.app/talent

For More Information: www.gwciol.com

