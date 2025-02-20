Can You Camp Overnight on New Jersey Beaches?

Summer is coming soon and it’s time to get ready! There’s genuinely nothing better than a summer at the Jersey shore.

There are always so many things to do like to grab some good food, walk the boardwalks, and of course just relax on the infamous New Jersey beaches. Although I’m sure we’ll all go to pretty much any beach in New Jersey, we all have our favorites, right?

Spots like Manasquan, Seaside Heights, Wildwood,and Point Pleasant all have special places in our hearts and we wouldn’t trade those memories for a second!

I personally can’t wait for summer nights down at the Jersey Shore. There’s always so much fun to be had and it’s hard to believe we didn’t even have to leave our home state to go on a vacation.

People travel from near and far to check out our beaches and at the end of the day, nobody wants to go home! I feel like it would be so fun to be able to pitch a tent and camp out on a beach right in New Jersey.

Fall asleep while listening to the waves crash and waking up to a gorgeous sunrise.

What could be better than that? If you’ve thought about doing this, you may want to think again.

Can You Legally Camp on New Jersey Beaches?

Unfortunately, it’s illegal to sleep on New Jersey beaches overnight. Most beaches in our state forbid you from stepping foot on the beach after closing hours and you can even get into trouble with the law if you do!

