Carhartt Is Opening First Store in New Jersey

Carhartt is opening their very first stand-alone store in New Jersey this month. It'll happen on January 31st in Cherry Hill.

Oh, I know some people who will love this news, including my husband.

If you don't know what Carhartt is, it's a workwear company that's been around for 130 years. According to NJ.com, there are only 29 stand-alone stores in 17 states. So, this area is lucky to be getting one.

"They sell outerwear, bib overalls, work pants, hoodies, shirts, shorts, flannels, footwear as well as fire-resistant clothing."

There will also be gear for kids and pets along with a big selection of accessories like hats, socks, belts, and wallets.

You used to be able to get Carhartt in stores like Harry's Army Navy in Hamilton or Sears. However, with Sears closing their doors, people were scrambling to find Carhartt. Well, not anymore since it will be opening soon.

Carhartt released a statement saying, “Cherry Hill and the surrounding communities are blue-collar towns made up of hardworking Carhartt consumers with deep ties to the brand."

The new Cherry Hill location will be on Route 70, in the Towne Place at Garden State Park (2020 Route 70).