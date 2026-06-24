Taylor Swift is getting married... and you're invited to celebrate the biggest event of the year with 94.5 PST!

We know you didn't get an invite (none of us did), but that doesn't mean we can't throw our own wedding reception for what is basically America's "Royal Wedding."

Ok, so maybe it's not a royal wedding per se, but our favorite English Teacher and Gym Teacher are getting married & we cannot wait to celebrate.

While nothing has been confirmed, it looks the third of July will mark the "day that was a fairytale."

So right before Taylor's has her "I Do" moment, we're going to have ours!

Join 94.5 PST for a full-on wedding party for Taylor and Travis. We've partnered with our friends at Al's Airport Inn Bar & Grill in Ewing, NJ for a wedding party like no other on Thursday, July 2nd from 8 until 10 p.m.

It be full night of fun filled with wedding games, Taylor Swift Music Bingo, a lip-sync contest, and Taylor Swift music bingo & more.

And while you won't be walking down any aisles, you could still walk away a winner. We're giving away prizes like concert tickets and jewelry store gift cards all night lone. Including your chance to win tickets to OLIVIA DEAN and OLIVIA RODRIGO in concert!

Our favorite bartending staff at Al's will be serving Taylor-themed drink specials all night long as well (guests 21+).

And since it's a wedding party... come dressed in your favorite bridesmaid dress for a shot at extra prizes. Because if there's one thing Taylor taught us, it's that the dress code is part of the love story, and you already spent $500 for that bridesmaid dress two years ago.

It's free to attend. Just gather your favorite bridal party (or just your favorite Swiftie) and come celebrate this summer's biggest pop culture moment with us.

We can't wait to celebrate with you, 94.5 PS-Tay!