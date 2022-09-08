Summer is over (well, unofficially anyway), fall fun is on the way and this year you can find it at Carroll's Christmas Tree Farm in Lawrence Township.

Yes, I said Carroll's Christmas Tree Farm. The popular picturesque holiday destination on Princeton Pike has expanded to include everything fall this year, leading up to its traditional Christmas tree season.

Autumn and Thanksgiving decoration alex5248 loading...

Owner, Shawn Carroll, is very excited to offer pumpkins, mums, cornstalks, gourds and everything else that will give you a fabulous fall vibe for the very first time.

Shawn Carroll Shawn Carroll loading...

The Grand Opening will be Saturday, September 17th. Set a reminder in your phone and bring your family to start a new autumn tradition.

Your children will love the brand new hay maze among other activities like face painting and you'll love this adorable photo prop. Have your camera ready the whole farm is a beautiful backdrop for friends and family pictures.

Shawn Carroll Shawn Carroll loading...

There will also be handmade fall wreaths to decorate your home for the season, pumpkin carving kits, scented candles, and custom wood signs like these. I love them, don't you?

Shawn Carroll Shawn Carroll loading...

Carroll Christmas Tree Farm is a family owned and operated business in Lawrence Township. Although, it really doesn't feel like a business. It feels like you're going to a friend's old, beautiful farm house (built in 1820, by the way) for the holidays.

Local families have been making Carroll's Christmas Tree Farm their first stop of the holiday season for many years. This will be its 28th season.

Shawn Carroll Shawn Carroll loading...

It's even more beautiful when there's a little snow on the ground.

There are many handmade wreaths to choose from. Aren't they beautiful?

Shawn Carroll Shawn Carroll loading...

Carroll's Christmas Tree Farm, and now also Carroll's Pumpkins, is located at 3980 Princeton Pike, Lawrence, NJ.

I can't wait to visit.

