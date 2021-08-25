It's official! After taking a hiatus last year due to COVID, the annual Newtown Beerfest is back again this September. The highly anticipated festival will happen September 18th, and is the perfect way to end the summer.

If you and your friends are heavy beer lovers, block out a portion of your day to hit up the 12th annual beerfest and taste beers of all kinds and flavors. According to Patch, there will be tons of local breweries and restaurants will be on site. Where else will you be able to bar hop between over 65 places in one area? Establishments like 1911 Spirits, Blueprint Brewing Company, Broken Goblet Brewery and more will all be in attendance.

Also there will be restaurants there serving food like The Clubhouse, La Stalla Restaurant and The Temperance House.

What I like the most about this event is that they always offer the designated driver a cheaper ticket. According to Patch, general admission tickets are $45 for people who are planning on getting lit. For the responsible ones who will drive the drunk ones home, tickets will only be 10 dollars. You can purchase your tickets online through their website, or at three different local companies in Newtown. That's right, you can walk right into Clubhouse Bar and Grill, Issac Newtown's Restaurant, or even John's Barbershop of Newtown and buy your tickets there.

There is also going to be an epic performance by the group Well Strung Rocks for musical entertainment. If you never heard of them, they are a local Bucks County band that specialize in Classic Rock and Party music. The guys have been around since 2001 playing up and down Pennsylvania. So get ready for them to bring their magic to the Borough! There's no doubt they will have you dancing...especially since you'll already been a little tipsy.

The entire event will run from 12:30pm to 5:30pm located at The Stocking Works, 410 South State Street.