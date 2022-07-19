Check Out This Hawaiian Luau Experience Happening At Laurita Winery

There’s nothing better than a Luau-themed party in the summer and Laurita Winery for sure knows how to have a good time.

I feel like every time I go on Facebook, there’s always a super cool event posted that’s happening at Laurita Winery, and they always go all out.

Their latest post for an event that’s happening in the next few weeks has wine (of course) and the South Pacific Island Dancers.

They’ll be making an appearance at this super cool luau that they’re hosting right at their vineyard in New Egypt, NJ. Just last weekend, they had their Christmas in July event which had food vendors, drinks, and even a chance to take pictures with Sant and Mrs. Clause.

Something I think is truly awesome about their events is that they allow people under 21 to still come to their events, so the entire family can join in on the fun!

Not only will there be a performance from the South Pacific Island Dancers, but there are also face painting stations for kids, firework shows, and a bunch of food trucks to try out.

Some of the vendors that will be there are Tacoholics, Five Sisters Food Co., Snack Shack, Mexi-Boys, Red Pizza Express, and more!

The Luau show will happen on Saturday from 12 - 12:45, 2 - 2:45, 5 - 5:45, and 7 - 7:45. On Sunday the show will happen from 11:30 - 12:15, 1:30 - 2:15, 3:15 - 4, 5 - 5:45.

There’s Hawaiian dancing, DJ segments and even fire dancing. This event is happening on Saturday, August 6 from 11 am - 9 pm and Sunday, August 7th from 11 am - 7 pm.

Tickets are available both online and at the door and everyone under 21 is free! You can find Laurita Winery at 19/85 Archertown Road, New Egypt, NJ, 08533.

