Have you ever wished that your favorite local food truck would open its own restaurant? Well, that wish is coming true for a lot of people in our area.

The mega-popular food truck, Twisted Steaks, announced on social media that they're opening a new restaurant in New Egypt. Great news.

Twisted Steaks many fans sent their congratulations on Facebook, commenting how excited they were and how they couldn't wait for the doors to open.

Get our free mobile app

One fan said, "Congratulations to all. Best food truck in NJ. Now the best restaurant in NJ." That a big compliment.

If you're familiar with the New Egypt area, you know that Twisted Steaks is taking over the old Sweet Carolina location. Sweet Carolina did not close, it just moved to a new location in Toms River.

The new restaurant will offer dine in, take out and catering. You'll be able to sit, relax and enjoy all your food truck favorites.

Get our free mobile app

If you love the food truck experience, don't worry, both of the Twisted Steaks trucks will still be on the road. Look for them at festivals and other local events.

I discovered Twisted Steaks during the pandemic when food trucks were everywhere. It would often be in the Mercer County area. It's so good. We'd stop every single time we'd spot it.

If you haven't heard of it, they serve cheesesteaks with a "twist." All the different cheesesteaks are served on a hand twisted artisan pretzel. They have twisted fries too and I love their Cheesesteak Egg Rolls. Click HERE to see the menu.

The new Twisted Steaks restaurant should be ready to open in a few weeks.

It's located at 55 Main Street in New Egypt.

Where Are They Now? Looking Back at New York City TV's Most Famous Anchors & Reporters From Sue Simmons and Roz Abrams to Ernie Anastos and Jim Rosenfield, New York City's media landscape has been shaped by some of the most iconic anchors (and reporters) ever. But where are they now? We take a look back: