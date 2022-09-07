Checkers Fast Food Restaurant Approved for Hamilton, NJ

It's happening. Checkers fast food restaurant is coming to Hamilton Township, according to TAPinto Hamilton Robbinsville.

Remember I told you recently that the plans needed to be approved by the Hamilton Township Zoning Board...well, they just were. Good news for fans of Checkers.

This will be the first Checkers fast food restaurant in Mercer County. It will be located where the vacant lot is next to the newer Starbucks on Sloan Avenue, on the outer edge of the Clover Square Shopping Center, near the RWJ Fitness Center.

First Watch, a southern based breakfast and lunch quick service place known for its coffee was supposed to go there, but plans fell through.

Checkers has all your favorite fast food stuff and so much more. You can get burgers, hot dogs, chicken tenders, chicken wings, fries with different toppings, mozzarella sticks, funnel cake fries, and sundaes. You can check out the full menu here.

Checkers is typically a drive-thru only fast food restaurant, but the new Hamilton Township Checkers will have some indoor and outdoor seating as well. There will be about 20 parking spots to accommodate guests.

The hours will be 10am - 2pm, 7 days a week.

I have to say a new fast food option in Mercer County is appealing. I'll definitely check it out.

No word on when construction may begin or when it may open.

I just drove passed where it's going to be built yesterday and nothing is happening just yet.

I'll keep you posted.

