Cheers! These are the Most Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County, NJ
Whether you're looking for a place to crash and enjoy a drink after a long day at the beach, or you're looking for a sit down situation with remarkable views, I've got you covered.
One of the thousands of reasons I love living at the Jersey Shore is the beach bars.
There's nothing like taking in the sights of the ocean, bay, or river, sipping on a cocktail while that breeze off of the water cools you off. Man, we are lucky to live here.
Now, in no particular order...