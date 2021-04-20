Cheers! These are the Most Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County, NJ

Whether you're looking for a place to crash and enjoy a drink after a long day at the beach, or you're looking for a sit down situation with remarkable views, I've got you covered.

One of the thousands of reasons I love living at the Jersey Shore is the beach bars.

There's nothing like taking in the sights of the ocean, bay, or river, sipping on a cocktail while that breeze off of the water cools you off. Man, we are lucky to live here.

Now, in no particular order...

The Most Breathtaking Beach Bars in Monmouth County

