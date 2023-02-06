Whew! We've been waiting a long time for this!

The new Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg") in Marlton NJ is now OPEN! This is according to their website and Facebook community pages amongst South Jersey.

If you were waiting for a Grand Opening announcement, you didn't miss it, because there wasn't one! According to Facebook users who live in the area, they had a small, "soft opening" over the weekend.

People happened to drive by and see that the lights were on, so they headed inside!

You may be familiar with Beach Haven location, which has been a local favorite since 1991, but the new Marlton location is sure to be a major hit with more bells and whistles, and they're very proud of it, according to their website:

When we boast that there is something for everyone, it's not without merit. There are classics on the menu and others that are completely original and unique... And best of all, the whole menu (breakfast, too) is available anytime….and wait until you see the very cool, and also very large, drink menu at Chegg Marlton!

Here's why the new location is causing so much buzz: Unlike the original Beach Haven location, the Marlton location will has a full liquor license with a beer garden, luxurious outdoor seating with picnic tables, couches and fire pits, multiple flat-screen tvs, and occasionally, live music! It's a whole new experience!

Here's a look inside posted by Alicia Di Michele!

Can't wait to check this place out. Stop on by! Here are their operating business hours:

Sun-Thurs 7AM-10PM

Fri-Sat 7AM-11PM

HAPPY HOUR -Mon-Fri 3PM-6PM

*Reservations are NOT accepted, according to their website*

Go ahead and follow their Instagram @chegg_marlton.

Are you planning on going? If you've already been, drop your experience in the comments!

