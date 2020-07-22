Chipotle Adding New Organic Beverages to their Menu this Summer

Chipotle is adding new beverage choices this summer. The other day the company announced that they are adding fresh new drinks to their menu for the summertime.

According to PR Newswire, Chipotle has teamed up with Tractor Beverage Co. Every one of their products are certified organic, non-GMO and made only from real ingredients. So soon you will be able to walk into Chipotle and get a choice of non-GMO and certified organic Lemonades, Aguas Frescas, or Tea with your burrito bowl.

The two lemonades are made with real lemons, can sugar and a little bit of turmeric. It also includes Organic Hibiscus Lemonade with tart flower and fresh citrus. According to PR Newswire, the Organic Mandarin Agua Fresca has tons of vitamin C in it. When you drink it you will be overflowed with citrus, mandarin and tangerine flavor. Not only that Chipotle will also offer Organic Lemonade and Black Tea in bottles.

"This is a dream collaboration for two brands committed to using all-natural ingredients, sustainable sourcing and supporting farmers," said Travis Potter, founder of Tractor Beverage Co. "Our Tractor Beverages pair perfectly with Chipotle's real food and will bring entirely new flavors to the brand's dining experience."

The amazing thing is all of this is going to a great causes. So when you purchase these drinks, just know your money is going to great use. Chipotle is donating 5% of the profits from the sale of the new beverages to causes that support farmers.

"Adding Tractor Beverage Co. products and introducing Beverages with Integrity is a notable evolution for the Chipotle menu," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "Now our fans can enjoy delicious, all-natural drinks made with real ingredients while supporting the farming community."