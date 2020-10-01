Chrissy Teigen & John Legend Lose Baby After Pregnancy Complications

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend lost their baby after pregnancy complications. She shared the devastating news on Instagram late Wednesday evening.

Teigen and her husband, John Legend, announced they were expecting the third child back in August. On Sunday evening, she took to Instagram stories to reveal that she had been hospitalized. In the stories, she wrote that she was spending time in the hospital after weeks of mandatory bed rest due to excessive bleeding from her placenta.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Wednesday evening, Teigen updated fans with the tragic news.

“We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,” Teigen wrote in the devastating message late Wednesday. “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The 34-year-old model revealed that the couple had already chosen a name for the baby.

"We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” she said.

"To our Jack - I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you,” she wrote.

Teigen thanked the couple’s fans saying they appreciated all of the positive energy, thoughts, and prayers.

"On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it," she said.