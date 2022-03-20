What is the most popular wedding first dance song?

While there are still many classic hits being played from the greats — from Elvis Presley to Etta James — a new wave of musicians have begun to have their music immortalized in the form of weddings. Reassured compiled data from analyzing playlists for first dances at weddings in February 2022 to find out the most popular first dance wedding songs.

In terms of the most popular wedding song artists, there are a couple of top contenders. Ed Sheeran is featured on the list three times in the top 10. Additionally, country music duo Dan & Shay have two songs that are apparently first dance favorites for couples: "From the Ground Up" and "Speechless."

However, there are some artists who shockingly didn't make the top 15, including Taylor Swift, Frank Sinatra and Jason Mraz, who all have songs that would make for amazing first dance options.

However, there are a few lesser-known gems that managed to make the list.