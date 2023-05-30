A Collingswood, NJ Staple Has Officially Closed Its Doors

A restaurant that has been a staple in Collingswood, New Jersey has officially shut its doors after serving South Jersey for over 20 years. It's such a sad day if you were a fan of The Tortilla Press in the heart of Collingswood.

If you've never been to the downtown area in this adorable South Jersey town, it is full of different shops, restaurants, and businesses that you could spend all day walking around and checking out.

The Tortilla Press was a Mexican restaurant that people have loved since it opened right in Collingswood over 2 decades ago. There are two locations in which you can find The Tortilla Press.

The Collingswood, New Jersey location is officially shutting its doors, but the other location in Pennsauken, New Jersey seems to be remaining open for the time being according to courier post online. It's always so sad when the doors of our favorite restaurants close their doors and unfortunately, this is what is happening to a lot of foodies in South Jersey.

They stayed open during the holiday weekend last weekend but sadly closed their doors for good on Sunday evening. The question at hand is, what's to come next? Obviously, it's a little too soon to ask that question, but I'm sure the business that's the right fit will make its way to the now-vacant building on Haddon Avenue.

The Tortilla Press is now closed, but if you still want to try some of the delicious food that comes out of their doors, you can still visit their location in Pennsauken, New Jersey.

