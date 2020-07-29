Cool Off This Summer in This Million Dollar Wildwood Mansion

Summer 2020 will go down as one of the strangest summer seasons ever. It seems like it's been 90+ degrees every. single. day.

Well, we found one way to cool off in style courtesy of this stunning million dollar mansion located in Wildwood.

Featured on Zillow, this one-of-a-kind colonial manor house, built in 1911, has amazing ocean views, 6 bedrooms, family room, solar heated in-ground pool with jacuzzi, outdoor decks, office with private entrance, and so much more.

This house from Coastline Reality located on Columbine Road in Wildwood could be your for a cool $1.3 millions dollars.

Sources: zillow.com, coastlinereality.com