One couple is leaving a bad mark on the reputation of Disney-loving people everywhere.

In the popular Reddit forum AITA, a user shared their story about forgoing catering in favor of a special appearance by classic Disney characters Mickey and Minnie at their wedding.

"My fiancée (M30) and I just got married two months ago and we had our dream wedding," Reddit user throwaway_family9525 shared, adding the couple's parents paid for "a great chunk" of the wedding to help them remain debt-free.

However, trouble arose when OP's aunt began posting on Facebook about her disappointment following the nuptials.

"The issue was with our decision to not offer catering services/bar services at our wedding due to routing the money towards having a wedding Minnie and Mickey make appearances at our special day," the Reddit user continued.

"The cost to have both Minnie and Mickey for a good chunk of time (30 minutes) was almost exactly what our parents allotted for our catering budget, so we scheduled an appearance during our first dance and our wedding photos, forgoing served food (though there were PLENTY of facilities at the venue where people could eat…)," they revealed.

When users began calling the bride out for not providing food for her guests, she justified it by writing, "You have to understand that it was DISNEY OFFICIAL wedding Minnie and Mickey. It’s a two year waiting list just to see the DATES AVAILABLE."

Not only that, but but "the actors joined my husband and I as well as our photographer for a private lunch."

Meanwhile, the guests were left to fend for themselves food-wise.

Ever since the post was shared, some people have called out the story for being fake, such as one person who tweeted, "Why would you want to have lunch with two strangers and your photographer while your family is foraging in vending machines?"

"Thank you for coming to my wedding! Grab some Funions and meet us on the dance floor!!" another Twitter user joked.

"The thought of a terrified maid of honor giving her speech she’s practiced for weeks only to be drowned out by a chorus of fun size single serving Doritos bags crumpling is throwing me," another Twitter user wrote.

The original Reddit post has since been deleted. However, Reddit did confirm that the post came from their r/AITA forum.

Regardless, by the time the story was deleted, the post had already made its way into the r/bridezillas forum and onto Twitter, where "Minnie" trended earlier this week.

