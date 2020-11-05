COVID-19 cases climb: Murphy says ‘a number of steps’ coming

As New Jersey's coronavirus numbers continue to spike, Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday that measures to slow the spread are "close" but offered no timetable or details.

The state Department of Health reported another 2,104 positive COVID-19 cases, a number comparable to June when coronavirus trends were improving.

About 13,000 positive cases have been reported in the past seven days in New Jersey. There were also 12 new lab confirmed deaths as of Thursday.

"We will clearly be taking action. I hope it will be action that balances all the various challenges and interests we have," Murphy said. "We've had really good success with the hot spot teams. It's worked and it's working and that will continue. Just because it's up everywhere doesn't mean that isn't effective."

Murphy said that he is looking at "a number of different steps we're going to need to take."

"They crushed the curve once and we can do it again but only if we all make the commitment," Murphy said.

The governor has said before that he would prefer to take a "scalpel" approach with potential actions instead of broad steps like the stay-at-home orders that were in effect in the early spring.

On Thursday, Murphy again encouraged mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing. He also asked residents not to travel out of the state except for work, school, worship or other essential travel and discouraged large Thanksgiving gettogethers.

