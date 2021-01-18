Cure Insurance Arena in To Be COVID-19 Vaccination Site

Mercer County is teaming up with Capital Health to open a COVID-19 vaccination site at the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton, according to TAPinto Hamilton/Robbinsville.

Mercer County Executive, Brian Hughes, made the announcement on Friday and revealed a soft opening is already planned for this week. “We are committed to doing everything we can to help get eligible people vaccinated as quickly as possible. We had a successful partnership with Capital Health during the COVID-19 testing program we established last spring, and I can’t think of a more fitting partner for this next phase of the pandemic response – the vaccination phase,” Hughes said.

Ever since Governor Murphy expanded who's eligible to get the vaccine with priority (those 65 years and older and those 16-64 with medical conditions, per the CDC), there seems to be a mad dash to find a location. I tried getting my parents an appointment at a few sites, only to be put on a wait list. Hopefully, this new site will be available soon.

Mercer County also has plans to open a vaccination site at Mercer County Community College. This site would be managed by the County Health Officers Association. The article states county and municipal health office workers and Mercer County Community College nursing students would help to staff this site.

For more information on the Cure Insurance Arena and Mercer County Community College vaccination sites, you can email publichealth@mercercounty.org.

You are encouraged to pre-register on New Jersey's vaccine website. If you haven't yet, please click here. I know there are many people confused about this process. New Jersey is working on a consumer call center to help people without Internet access, and answer questions.