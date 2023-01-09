Cute or Creepy? Check Out This Kid’s Indoor Playground in NJ

Ok, this could totally just be me, but I was always sketched out by things like this when I was a kid. I didn’t really like the dark or anything like that, so I’m almost positive this indoor playground center in Paramus would’ve totally freaked me out.

If you’re asking me now, I’d love to go run around this place and jump in the ball pits, but I’m kind of shocked that a ton of other kids seem to not be afraid and are loving it!

catchairparty.com catchairparty.com loading...

I stumbled across this indoor playground in North Jersey that seemed like the perfect place to have your winter baby’s birthday parties or just a fun place to take your kids during the colder months to let off some steam.

As I started looking deeper into the pictures and website, I saw this giant shark statue that just looked like it stares into your soul. I know, it sounds dramatic, but if you stare at it for a while I think it’s one of those things adults see as creepy that children just love.

catchairparty.com catchairparty.com loading...

Aside from the shark and octopus statue whose eyes seem like they follow you, there are tons of ball pits and different underwater-themed activities that look like a TON of fun for your kids. I had no idea indoor playgrounds even existed until the creepy-eyed undersea animals caught my attention online!

Overall though, this looks like a super unique birthday party venue if you’re looking for one for your winter babies from New Jersey when they open up in just a few weeks or so after some renovations. Something in me is sort of hoping the shark and octopus make it through the changes! Catch Air is located on 224 RT 4 East At Forest Ave Lower Level in Paramus, NJ.

