Preparations are well underway for another fun, festive holiday season at Shady Brook Farm on Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

You can register now for Shady Brook Farm's Dashin' Thru The Lights

Registration is now open for Dashin' Thru The Lights. The annual event gives you a chance to experience the farm's Holiday Light Show in a unique way. Instead of driving through the over 2-mile light show, you'll run, jog, or walk through it. Imagine the photos you could take. Amazing.

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Shady Brook Farm via Facebook Shady Brook Farm via Facebook

Dashin' Thru The Lights is November 20 from 5 - 9 PM

The dash takes place before the Holiday Light Show is open to the public. Save the date. Dashin' Thru The Lights is on Friday evening, November 20th, from 5 PM - 9 PM. Proceeds will benefit the Fleming Family Foundation's 12 Wishes of Christmas programs, which assists less fortunate families in the area. Note - the price will increase after November 19, so, don't wait, sign up now.

The Holiday Light Show opens to the public on November 21

The Holiday Light Show officially opens on Saturday, November 21 and is open nightly through January 31. You can drive through, while listening to holiday music on a special radio station, or bundle up and take a wagon ride through, under the stars, on select nights.

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When my children were young, my husband and I would tell them to count the lights as we drove through the Holiday Light Show. They could never quite count them all. Ha ha. This year, you'll get an up close view of over 4 million twinkling lights. What a great way to kick off the holidays.