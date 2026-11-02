There's a new Italian restaurant in Bucks County. It just opened, and there's already quite a bit of buzz about it.

Taralli Italian restaurant is now open on South Main Street in Yardley

You'd better grab a reservation now for Taralli on South Main Street in Yardley. I have a feeling this is going to be the hottest reservation to snag in town. After hearing over the summer that it was coming soon, the doors have now opened.

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Taralli took over the La La Lobster restaurant space

You can find Taralli in the adorable space where La La Lobster was, which closed at the end of June after 6 years. At the time, the only thing we knew about the future of the space was that a new restaurant concept would be coming soon.

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On Instagram, that new restaurant started to take shape. A late-June post read, "Taralli is a Southern Italian restaurant built around simple cooking, great ingredients, and genuine hospitality. We’re creating a place where neighbors gather, meals are shared, and every detail matters. This isn’t just another restaurant opening. It’s a reflection of the way we believe food should be enjoyed: thoughtfully, seasonally, and together." Wonderful.

Taralli has a bar serving local spirits

It was supposed to open in late summer, but we all know how these projects go. The community is thrilled that it's finally open. I can't wait to visit. I'm sure you'll find something to please your palate. Check out the menu by clicking here. There is a bar serving local wine, beer, and cocktails.

Taralli is located at 35 South Main Street in Yardley. To make a reservation, click here. Walk ins are welcome, too.