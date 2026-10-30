Yes, I am one to get very excited when local people and places are featured on TV. Are you? It's exciting to hear familiar names and see familiar sights, so I will be popping some popcorn and watching HGTV tonight at 10 PM (Friday, October 30).

HGTV's House Hunters follows couple as they search for a home to buy

You've probably heard of the long-running, popular show, House Hunters. If you haven't, it follows a couple through the house hunting process. You see them checking out several houses in an area that they'd like to settle in, in a price range they're comfortable, weighing pros and cons of each one, and then ultimately deciding which one they're going to buy.

READ MORE: Doylestown, PA has also been featured on HGTV's House Hunters

Photo by Dillon Kydd on Unsplash brown and white wooden house near green trees under blue sky during daytime

The Yardley-area is featured a new episode of House Hunters

Tonight's new episode shows a couple looking for a home in the Yardley area, according to the Patch. A well-known Bucks County realtor, Kim Rock of The Kim Rock Group at Keller Williams in Langhorne, is helping them to decide where to settle down.

“It's such an exciting opportunity to showcase an area that we know and love. Bucks County has so much to offer, and I'm thrilled that viewers across the country will get a chance to see a little piece of what makes our community so special,” Rock said.

READ MORE: HGTV crews spotted filming in Jersey Shore town

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The house hunting couple has different ideas of how much to spend on their home

The episode is titled, "There's No Business Like Home Business." The description reads, "A couple who fell in love on the stage are stepping into their next roles as homeowners in suburban Pennsylvania. But with low inventory and wildly different price ranges, the stage is set for a tough search."

The new Yardley-area episode of House Hunters air on Friday night, October 30 at 10 PM on HGTV. I can't wait to watch.