Great news. The Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is making its way to our area once again this holiday season. Don't miss it. It's iconic. It's magical. It will definitely get you in the mood for the holidays.

The Coca-Cola Caravan travels all over the country bringing holiday cheer

Incase you have no idea what the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan is, let me explain. It's a bit of American nostalgia. It's traveled across the country for decades bringing holiday spirit right along with it. It's a beloved tradition for many families. People all over North America line up to get their picture taken in front of it. It's classic Coca-Cola branded big trucks that brings a holiday party to whatever town they stop in.

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They have a picture of the big man himself, Santa Claus, holding a bottle of his favorite drink, classic Coca-Cola. You thought his favorite drink was milk, didn't you? There are thousands of lights, some fake snow, and more. It's quite a sight.

The Coca Cola Holiday Caravan is making three local stops in two days

If you've always wanted to experience it, but always seem to miss it when it rolls through town, listen up. It will be stopping in New Jersey and Pennsylvania soon, for two days only.

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Here are this year's local stops:

Wednesday, November 18 - the new Raising Cane's, 800 Route 70, Marlton. 6 PM - 8:30 PM.

Sunday, November 22 - Shady Brook Farm on Stoney Hill Road in Yardley. 12 PM - 2:30 PM

Sunday, November 22 - Giant, 4001 New Falls Road, Levittown. 6 PM - 8:30 PM.

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You'll get to sample Coca-Cola products

You'll love it. Bring your family to join interactive activities, grab exclusive Coca Cola merchandise, see the holiday lights, listen to music, and sample Coca-Cola products. You may even get to try Coca-Cola Holiday Creamy Vanilla soda. It's back for this holiday season, after being introduced last year, as the first holiday flavor in five years.

For more information on the Coca-Cola Holiday Caravan, click here.

LOOK: What Christmas was like the year you were born To see how Christmas has changed over the last century, Stacker explored how popular traditions, like food and decorations, emerged and evolved from 1920 to 2021 in the U.S. and around the world. Gallery Credit: Stacker