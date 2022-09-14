Date Set for Halloween Trunk or Treat in Lawrence Township, NJ

It's that time of year again. Ready for some Halloween fun?

Save the date. I just saw on Facebook that the Lawrence Township Police Department is hosting a Trunk or Treat on Thursday, October 27th from 6pm - 8pm.

Don't miss it. It's going to be a "Spooktacular Event" and your vehicle's trunk could be a part of the fun too if you pre-register by October 25th.

It's going to be held in the Lawrence High School parking lot, on Princeton Pike, and everyone is invited to attend.

You know what a Trunk or Treat is, right? It's just like Trick or Treating for Halloween but instead of going from house to house to get treats, you go from trunk to trunk around the parking lot.

All participants should decorate their trunks in any way they'd like (spooky, silly or fun) and give out candy or other treats.

I've brought my daughter and her friends to this event in the past and they've always had a good time. Some of the trunks are so well decorated. It's awesome.

I'm sure the local fire department will be there and more local groups usually get in on the fun. There have been food trucks in the past too.

Just like when you go Trick or Treating, everyone is encouraged to dress in costume Are you going to be someone scary, someone funny, or something in between? You better get to the store so there's a lot to pick from.

For more information on the Lawrence Township Police Department Trunk or Treat, please email Jenn Thomas at jthomas@lawrencetwp.com or call (609) 844-7102.

