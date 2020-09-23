It’s officially Spooky Season! That means apple cider donuts, pumpkin spiced lattes, corn mazes and more! If you’re looking for something fun to do on a nice fall weekend, here are some ideas. Just don't forget a mask.

Terhune Orchards is bringing back it’s Family Fun Fall Weekends, continuing from 10 am to 5 pm until November 1 st at the Lawrence Township Farm. All your favorite events will be back including corn mazes, apple picking, live music, and of course, all those tasty treats! According to Nj.com, visitors are required to purchase tickets for certain time spots. Visitors are also required to always wear masks, except for when sitting down to enjoy those yummy apple cider donuts. These, as well as all the new sanitation stations made available around the farm, are apart of an effort to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 regulations.

For those who enjoy a vegan lifestyle, Beach Plum Farm in Cape May is holding its Vegan Fest on September 30th. According to Nj.com, Chef Michael Schultz will be preparing a nine-course tasting menu for visitors to enjoy. All you must do is reserve a table on their website!

Looking for a good corn maze? Howell Living History Farm’s “Bridges of Mercer County” is open weekends through November 1st. Located in Hopewell Township, masks are required, and visitors are also encouraged to purchase tickets online.

Finally, Chowder Fest in Long Beach Island is back! According to Nj.com, Chowderfest 2020 is lasting through October 4th, and visitors can go to the participating restaurants to try the dishes. Voting will be available online, as well as details about the participating restaurants here.