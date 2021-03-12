Did Madonna Photoshop Her Head Onto a Fan’s Body?

Did Madonna actually photoshop her head onto a random Instagram user's body? It seems that way!

On Thursday (March 11), TikTok user @ameliamgoldie shared a video that seemingly shows that the legendary pop star used her body for an Instagram post that promoted her 2015 record, Rebel Heart. The video has over 1 million views so far.

The 28-year-old Australian compared the photo of Madonna with her original photo that she posted to Instagram prior to Madonna's May 1, 2015 Instagram post, which allegedly uses her photo. The photos are seemingly identical aside from their faces. Goldie also shared an unnamed magazine article that featured the side-by-side images with the headline, "Madonna stole my body!"

"When Madonna photoshops her face onto your body (never thought that’d be a sentence I’d say)," she captioned the TikTok video.

So, how did she make the big discovery? "I found out when sitting at home and suddenly some of my Instagram followers noticed the photo was mine (at the time I had a little bit of a following, maybe 20K) so much they recognised my photograph and tagged me in it,” Goldie told Music Junkee. “I thought it was a joke! Then realised it wasn’t possible because it was her official account.”

Goldie told the outlet that she has reached out to Madonna's team at the time but never heard back.

A follower of Goldie's commented that Madonna's Instagram post is still publicly on her account. At the time of this article's publication, the Instagram post in question is still live.