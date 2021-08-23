A store that always brought smiles to faces is sadly closing in September.

The retail market continues to struggle. Between the pandemic and ease of online shopping, it's making it harder and harder for brick-and-mortar stores to stay operational.

I'd be lying if I told you I didn't see this closing coming.

This store was a popular destination at many malls across New Jersey including Bridgewater Commons, Bergen Town Center, Willowbrook Mall, and Freehold Raceway Mall.

Sadly, you will have to get your Mickey ears elsewhere because David Willis of the APP is reporting that one of the last Disney Stores in New Jersey at Jackson Premium Outlets is set to close in September.

Getty Images

Gina Suberati posted this on Facebook:

It saddens me to post this today but as of September 15, I will no longer be a cast member for the Disney store. My store, Jackson NJ will be closing along with mostly all the Disney stores in New Jersey and around the world. 20 years of magic, dedication, and the most amazing people I have the pleasure of calling family. Thank you all for everything. Thank you Disney for allowing me to be a part of the magic for 20 years. I hope you come back someday bigger and better and even more magical than before. My heart is broken but the memories will last a lifetime.#savethedisneystore#bringbackthemagic

What an awesome employee!

The note at the Jackson Disney Store is telling people to connect with the happiest place on Earth via their website.

Now there's only one Disney Store left in New Jersey at Jersey Gardens in Elizabeth.

My best goes out to all of the dedicated employees that always made visiting the Jackson location so enjoyable.