Do You Love Titanic or Celine Dion? This Ridiculous New Broadway Show Is Perfect!

To say that I am OBSESSED with this new (off-broadway) musical that just opened in New York City would be an understatement. And I haven't even seen it live and in person yet.

I am talking about the Titanic parody music, 'Titanique,' which is running now through September at the Asylum Theater in Manhattan, New York.

Though, it's not just any Titantic parody, though. It's told from the perspective of one of the biggest superstars on the planet, Celine Dion.

Yes. I said that. In fact, I can make it even better... it's a Celine Dion jukebox musical. So you'll get to see an alternate plot, and it is told via the biggest hits from one of music's biggest stars... ever... Celine Dion.

Titanique via YouTube Titanique via YouTube loading...

So what's the plot? Well, it takes place in the modern-day when the character of Celine Dion hijacks a Titanic Museum tour.

She then retells the story from her perspective (and of course, sings her anthemic songs like "Power of Love" and "I'm Alive."

Why am I so excited about this if I haven't seen it in person, well. I have sort of seen it.

Last summer the cast and crew put on a one-night live stream of this incredible show. So, instead of watching this great theater alone, I gathered in the backyard with some friends and we watched on the outdoor screen.

Needless to say: the show was INCREDIBLE. we laughed. We cackled. We cried. And we VOWED that night that if ever opened in New York, we would RUN to the theater and drag more friends to see it.

So the show is scheduled to run through September at the Asylum Theater in New York. Tickets are available on their website right now.

If my endorsement of the hsow isn't sufficient enough, by the way, that's OK. Here's another endorsement from Betty Who: