Do you have a restaurant bucket list?

I would think most people do.

If you don't know what I'm talking about, a restaurant bucket list is all of the restaurants you'd like to visit that you haven't been to yet.

Self-proclaimed foodies are always on the hunt for one-of-a-kind dining experiences, and in New Jersey, you don't have to go far.

There are so many iconic restaurants that could be on everyone's bucket list.

From upscale dining spots to casual local favorites, these restaurants have delicious meals, friendly service, and an atmosphere that keeps you coming back for more.

Love Food has named the top bucket list restaurants in the U.S., by state.

I couldn't wait to check it out and see if I've been to the New Jersey pick.

It's Dock's Oyster House in Atlantic City.

Even though I've never been there (I don't prefer seafood), I've certainly heard of it.

It's a classic restaurant that's been serving up fresh seafood and top-notch hospitality for more than 120 years.

It was founded in 1897 by the Dougherty family and is a true testament to great solid restaurants that have stood the test of time.

Even the legendary chef and food writer, Anthony Bourdain, praised Dock’s.

Bourdain once said, “Dock’s Oyster House, an establishment that survived Prohibition, the Great Depression, two World Wars, numerous declines and rebirths – still here, still great.”

You need to get to Dock's and see if it lives up to the hype. I bet it does.

Dock's Oyster House proves that sometimes the best spots are the ones that have been around for decades, staying true to their roots.

The next time you're in Atlantic City, make sure to stop by to check it out.

To see the rest of the list of bucket list restaurants in the U.S., click here.

