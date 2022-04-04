New Jersey’s Delectable Must Visit Restaurant For 2022 Announced

If you are a foodie in the Garden State, get ready to add a big one to your bucket list for 2022. A national publication has placed a great New Jersey restaurant on their list of places to visit this year.

There are so many outstanding places to eat in the Garden State, that I'm not exactly sure how anyone can narrow it down to just one, but that's exactly what the fine folks at LoveFood did.

And they listed 30 places you don't want to miss in 2022, and among those restaurants is a great one from right here in the Garden State.

So, which great eatery gets to enjoy that honor? It belongs to ShabuRo in Palisades Park, and if you've never been there, you just don't know what you're missing.

Their slogan is "Healthy in a Pot", so you already love it just hearing that, and when you check out the menu, the fun begins.

There is an incredible selection of broths, meat, and seafood. And all their ingredients are fresh and ready to be turned into a masterpiece.

It really looks like a fun place to go, and the food looks outstanding, and really healthy, too. And who couldn't use some guilt-free delicious food, right?

So, there is now one more great New Jersey restaurant to add to your ever-growing Garden State restaurant bucket list.

ShabuRo is located at 520 Bergen Blvd. in Palisades Park. And they're open 7 days a week. Check them out for a really great meal the whole family will enjoy. Enjoy!

