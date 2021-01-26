DoorDash Will Give New Jersey Restaurants $500K in Grants

DoorDash is giving back in a "big" way to New Jersey Restaurants.



Pinkypills

I know so many families that have used DoorDash here in Ocean County, we are one of those families and we can't be more thankful for them. Hopefully the grant will be used in some of our favorite Ocean County restaurants.

DoorDash is a food delivery service all over the country. In the middle of the pandemic DoorDash has delivered thousands and thousands of food to hungry bellies. Most restaurants in New Jersey use DoorDash. All kinds of restaurants, not just fast food. Coffee, baked goods, hamburgers, and so much more.

DoorDash is now giving back to the community. According to njmonthly.com, DoorDash, is donating $500,000 to the New Jersey Restaurant and Hospitality Association to Help New Jersey restaurants from losses related to the cold weather and winter here in NJ and especially the Covid-19 pandemic. DoorDash is the country’s largest food delivery service.

New Jersey restaurants will be able to apply for $2,500 or $5,000 in funding, which can be used to pay rent, purchase cold-weather equipment, PPE or other essentials, under the DoorDash program. DoorDash's grant program is a five year plan, the $200 Million Main Street Strong Pledge which includes a $10 Million grant program for restaurants around the country.

DoorDash will start taking applications for the grants beginning February 1st, 2021. Click here for their website. New Jersey restaurants will have to show a loss from 2019-2020, will have to be independent, be incorporated in New Jersey, and chains are excluded for the eligibility of grant.

DoorDash has done well during the pandemic. Their $200 Million Main Street Strong Pledge through out the country will hopefully help local restaurants in this difficult time. Click here for more information