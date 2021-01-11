Doug Pederson Out as Eagles Head Coach

The Philadelphia Eagles have parted ways with their head coach, Doug Pederson, according to multiple reports from the NFL Network and ESPN.



Enter your number to get our free mobile app



Pederson was the head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles for three years, and he led the team to their first and only Super Bowl title in the 2017 season.

Pederson was released by the team in a meeting held in Florida on Monday. The meeting was believed to be an opportunity for Pederson to present his plans to fix the Eagles, according to multiple reports from CBS Sports.

Pederson led the team to three straight playoff appearances, having a total record of 46-39-1 over his five-season tenure with the team. However, the Eagles finished this season 4-11-1, which marked the team’s worst performance since 2012. In fact, only three teams in the team's 88-year history have lost more games, according to an analysis from NBC 10.

Neither the Eagles nor Doug Pederson has commented on the news so far, which was first reported by ESPN’s Dan Graziano just after 2 pm ET on Monday.