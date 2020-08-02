Doug Pederson Tests Positive For COVID-19

More bad news on the COVID-19 front once again.

Pederson told his players following his second positive test so as to avoid a false alarm due to a false positive, much like the ones that the Phillies suffered and kept them off the field for a full week.

Pederson will be entering his fifth season as head coach of the Eagles and has made the playoffs in three of his previous four season in the position.

He also, of course, managed to win Super Bowl LII with a backup quarterback and left tackle among other things.

McManus reports that the coach is asymptomatic.

It has not been announced whether any other coaches or staff have tested positive, but one staffer was sent home for being in contact with Pederson.

In Pederson's absence, Deuce Staley with serve as the team's head coach, with Pederson working remotely.

Philadelphia also put three players on the COVID list earlier this week and right tackle Lane Johnson confirmed that he had tested positive, as well.

Per NFL protocols, Pederson can return to the team’s practice facility after waiting 10 days since his first positive test if he remains asymptomatic or at least five days if he has consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span.

The team confirmed the report with a tweet:

He joins New Orleans, Sean Payton as NFL head coaches who have tested positive for the virus.

Paul Bowman is an Eagles contributor for 97.3 ESPN and Eagles editor for SportsTalkPhilly.com. Follow him on Twitter @PhillyBallPaul.