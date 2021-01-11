Twitter Reacts to Doug Pederson’s Firing From the Philadelphia Eagles

Earlier today it was announced that the Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson was officially let go. After five years with the team, the decision to part ways with Pederson didn't come unexpected. Despite winning Super Bowl LII back in 2018, after the disastrous season they had this past year, Eagles fans have been more than ready for the organization to let Pederson go.

According to Philly Voice, Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie met with Pederson Monday morning following a terrible 4-11-1 season. Apparently, among some of the things discussed were the team's dysfunction, years of poor drafting, unhealthy internal power dynamics and salary cap mismanagement.

After news broke on Monday, social media erupted with different reactions to the news. Some people were confused as to why they would let go the only coach that was able to lead the team to a superbowl win.

Others who have been exhausted and tired of being let down since 2018, were relieved.

There have been rumors and gossip that Pederson himself was fed up with the organization. Even his own players had turned against him. According to the New York Post, two players had to be held back and restrained from attacking him after there embarrassing loss to the Washington Football Team.