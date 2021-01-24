Report: Duce Staley Asking Out of Contract

When the Eagles decided that Nick Sirianni would be the teams next head coach, many fans were disappointed that longtime assistant Duce Staley did not get the job.

Now he wouldn't be with the organization at all.

According to John Clark from NBA Sports Philadelphia Staley has requested to be released from his contract.

Staley, who has been with the Eagles as an assistant since 2011, was passed over for the job and is looking for a new opportunity. Last year he served as assistant head coach and running backs coach, and had a lot of support from current and former players.

The 45-year old was a third-round pick by the Eagles, and has coached with three different head coaches in Philadelphia, Andy Reid, Chip Kelly and Doug Pederson.

While it was unclear if Sirianni would keep Staley, Staley has made the decision that he will not be a part of Sirianni's staff.