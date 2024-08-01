How would you like to meet a famous author?

Nicholas Sparks, known for his mega-popular love stories like The Notebook, Message in a Bottle, Dear John, A Walk to Remember, and so many more, will be appearing in Bucks County in September at a local bookstore.

I know...so exciting, isn't it?

The author who so easily puts you deep in your feels, will be in Doylestown on Tuesday, September 24th at 6:30 pm.

Sparks is doing a Book Tour for his upcoming novel, Counting Miracles, and will be stopping at The Doylestown Bookshop (16 South Main Street) on the day of its release.

Eeekkk.

Sparks will be meeting and greeting fans, taking photos with fans, and you can even secure an autographed copy of his new book, Counting Miracles, too.

Ok, I know you're dying for the details. Here they are:

You'll need a ticket for this event. Click here to get tickets.

The ticket gets you into the Meet & Greet, a pre-signed copy of Sparks' new book, Counting Miracles, and a professional photo with him (you will receive a downloadable file).

Check-in for the event will be at 6 pm.

Be prepared to wait in line. Everyone loves Nicholas Sparks, so it's going to be crowded. The line may extend outside, so make sure to check the weather forecast before arriving.

If you're wondering what the new book is about, I'll give you a hint.

Sparks' website says Counting Miracles is "an emotional and powerful novel about wondering if we change - or even make our peace with - the path we've taken.

READ MORE: The Capital Grille Opening First Bucks County Restaurant

For more on the main character, Tanner Hughes, and the storyline, click here.

Don't delay, get your tickets and more important information about the event by clicking here.

