Dunkin’ Just Came Out with New Coffee Sleeves with Pop Sockets

I am not a coffee drinker, but since I have to get up super early to be on the morning show, I do need some kind of caffeine to keep me moving. So I am a tea drinker, specifically chai tea, vanilla chai tea or a chai latte are my jams. My husband bought me a huge Yeti travel mug two years ago for Christmas and I am obsessed with it. It keeps my tea hot until I am ready to drink it and he got me this cute turquoise color. I always tell him though, the one thing I hate about it is, my hands are little and something when I go and grab it, it will slip out of my hand. So I suggested a sleeve of some sort, but that made it even more slippery. Browsing the internet today and I saw that Dunkin' just came out with new sleeves, that would solve my problem.

Elite Daily reports that earlier this week, Dunkin' released some coffee cup sleeves and they have popsockets attached to them. This makes it extremely easy for you to hold your coffee and even snap a selfie.

They are even cuter up close on Popsockets.com.

Not only do these sleeves look cute and make it easier to hold your coffee, 50% of the sales of go to Dunkin' Joy in Childhood Foundation which battles hunger and illness in children.

The popsockets are $20 each To purchase either of these adorable sleeves with popsockets attached, click here.